Matt Booty Says The Elder Scrolls VI 'Looks Amazing' - News

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Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty in an interview with Variety revealed he has had a chance to see The Elder Scrolls VI and says it "looks amazing."

"I would say one of the more challenging balancing acts of someone in a job like mine is balancing that you want to go show the world all the cool stuff you’re working on, and you want to get them excited early, but we also know that we want to wait till the right moment," said Booty. And when you decide to show it, you want it to be the best you’ve got. And also that when you show the game, you’re also giving them a promise of, hey, it’s coming soon.

"So I can tell you, having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd and seen Elder Scrolls (VI) playing, it looks amazing, and it’s coming along well. And we’ll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time."

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in December 20025 did state development on the game is "progressing really well."

"It’s progressing really well," said Howard at the time. "The majority of the studio’s on VI, but I’ll say this: We always overlap. So, we’re very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them. And it’s a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster – or a lot faster – but it’s a process that we want to get right."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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