Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Sales Top 400,000 Units - Sales

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Developer Dragami Games announced Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has sold over 400,000 units.

This figure is up from 300,000 units sold in August 2025 and 200,000 units sold in January 2025.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in September 2024, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in December 2024, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in May 2026.

Read the press release below:

Double Celebration: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Surpasses 400,000 Copies Sold / Lollipop Chainsaw Celebrates 14th Anniversary

Lollipop Chainsaw is a zombie action game set in a high school overrun by a zombie outbreak. Players take on the role of Juliet, a high school cheerleader who wields a chainsaw to battle hordes of zombies. Since its original release in 2012, the game ’ s distinctive cast of characters and stylish blend of pop culture and over-the-top action have earned acclaim from players around the world and continue to attract fans to this day.

Released in 2024, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP preserves the charm of the original title while introducing various adjustments and improvements for modern platforms. The remastered edition has been enjoyed by players worldwide, and in this milestone year marking the series’ 14th anniversary, its cumulative global sales have now exceeded 400,000 units.

This achievement would not have been possible without the continued support of fans around the world who have supported the Lollipop Chainsaw series over the years. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of you.

Release of the “Kogal” Costume, Winner of the DRAGAMI Special Award

Dragami Games is also pleased to announce that the “Kogal” costume, winner of the Dragami Special Award in the Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Costume Design Contest, will be released in late June 2026.

In addition, this press release marks the first reveal of in-game screenshots featuring the costume.

The costume features a stylish side ponytail replacing Juliet ’ s signature twin tails, along with a boldly worn semi – sheer blouse that creates a fresh new look. As a special outfit commemorating the 14th anniversary of the Lollipop Chainsaw series, it offers fans the opportunity to enjoy a different side of Juliet’s charm.

With the release of this costume, implementation of all winning entries from the Costume Design Contest will be complete. We would once again like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in the contest and to all fans who have patiently awaited the release of these costumes.

Dragami Games will continue delivering content that can be enjoyed b y fans around the world through the Lollipop Chainsaw series.

Thank you for your continued support of both the Lollipop Chainsaw series and Dragami Games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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