eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 25K - Sales

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Rhythm Heaven Groove (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 76,786 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 19, 2026.

eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 20,661 units.

Kyoto Xanadu (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 15,431 units. The PS5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 13,206 units.

Culdcept BEGINS – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) debuted in sixth place with sales of 12,734 units. The Switch version debuted in ninth place with sales of 6,940 units.

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 8,674 units.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) is in third place with sales of 18,608 units, Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (NS) came in eighth place with sales of 7,496 units, and Pokémon Pokopia (NS2) is in 10th place with sales of 4,503 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 24,928 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 9,574 units, the Switch 1 sold 6,396 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 93 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo, 07/02/26) – 76,786 (596,237) [PS5] eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 (Konami, 07/16/26) – 20,661 (New) [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 18,608 (1,476,557) [NSW] Kyoto Xanadu (Falcom, 07/16/26) – 15,431 (New) [PS5] Kyoto Xanadu (Falcom, 07/16/26) – 13,206 (New) [SW2] Culdcept BEGINS – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Neos, 07/16/26) – 12,734 (New) [NSW] 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X (Bliss Brain, 07/16/26) – 8,674 (New) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 7,496 (176,009) [NSW] Culdcept BEGINS (Neos, 07/16/26) – 6,940 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 4,503 (1,086,699)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 24,928 (6,051,859) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,024 (1,362,279) Switch Lite – 2,930 (6,995,687) Switch OLED Model – 2,853 (9,611,010) Switch – 613 (20,304,606) PlayStation 5 Pro – 350 (367,049) PlayStation 5 – 200 (5,921,690) Xbox Series S – 43 (342,728) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 31 (33,108) Xbox Series X – 19 (328,271)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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