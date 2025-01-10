Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Sales Top 200,000 Units - Sales

Developer Dragami Games announced Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has sold over 200,000 units.

The game is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Throw logic to the wind and embrace your instincts! The legendary zombie hunter Juliet is finally back! Lollipop Chainsaw, which sold 1.24 million copies worldwide, is back with the latest graphics!

The cheerleader Juliet, born into a family of zombie hunters, uses her trusty chainsaw to rip and tear through the undead! But now that RePOP adds speedier chainsaw action and auto-fire for her chainsaw blaster, the action never slows down till the very end! And it’s not just the gameplay that’s been improved, the visuals and soundtrack have been powered up too! Don’t miss out on this unparalleled zombie hunting adventure!

Story

The story starts in San Romero High School, the largest high school in the district, somewhere on the west coast of the US of A. Protagonist Juliet Starling, is an exemplary student of San Romero who passionately loves cheerleading. Unbeknownst to most, however, her family, the Starlings, has been a lineage of zombie hunters, guiding the undead to beyond since ancient times…

The incident unfolds on Juliet’s birthday. She heads to school to meet her boyfriend, but as she pedals her bicycle into the school grounds, she is greeted by the sight of her former schoolmates, who have all been turned into zombies!

