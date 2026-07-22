EA Sports FC 26 Best-Selling Game in Europe in 2026 Through June, Tomodachi Life Takes 2nd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 858 Views
EA Sports FC 26 is the best-selling game in Europe in 2026 through June, according to a report from GfK Entertainment.
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the second best-selling game so far in 2026, followed by Resident Evil Requiem in third place.
"Spain may have just claimed the FIFA World Cup title, but there is also a clear winner in Europe’s video game market for the first half of 2026: EA Sports FC 26," reads the report.
"According to GfK Entertainment’s representative cross-platform mid-year games sales charts, Electronic Arts’ football simulation was Europe’s best-selling video game between January and June. The title not only secured the overall No. 1 spot, but also topped the charts in 13 of the 17 countries analysed, including Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Spain.
"Nintendo’s life simulation Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream ranked second across Europe, delivering particularly strong performances in France, where it reached No. 1, as well as in Spain (No. 2) and Belgium (No. 3). Meanwhile, Resident Evil Requiem by Capcom took third place in the overall European ranking. The ninth instalment of the long-running survival horror franchise emerged as the UK’s best-selling game of the first six months and also achieved runner-up positions in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary."
Here are the top three best-selling games in Europe, as well as in 17 European countries via GfK:
Overall
- EA Sports FC 26
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
- Resident Evil Requiem
United Kingdom
- Resident Evil Requiem
- EA Sports FC 26
- 007 First Light
Germany
- EA Sports FC 26
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Minecraft
France
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
- EA Sports FC 26
- Pokémon Pokopia
Spain
- EA Sports FC 26
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
- Resident Evil Requiem
Italy
- EA Sports FC 26
- Crimson Desert
- Minecraft
Austria
- EA Sports FC 26
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Minecraft
Belgium
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Czech Republic
- EA Sports FC 26
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Grand Theft Auto V
Denmark
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Finland
- 007 First Light
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 26
Hungary
- EA Sports FC 26
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Grand Theft Auto V
Netherlands
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2
Norway
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Portugal
- EA Sports FC 26
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Resident Evil Requiem
Slovakia
- EA Sports FC 26
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Grand Theft Auto V
Sweden
- 007 First Light
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
Switzerland
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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We all expected Tomodachi to be a huge hit in Japan. I personally did not expect it to be this huge in Europe.
I was around for the 3DS one and it was always pretty popular in that console, a lot of people love it and remember it fondly. That and it's an incredibly easy gift for younger relatives to have fun with the family
It is fascinating how different the markets in Europe are. UK looks like the US, while France is the Nintendo's stronghold in it.
And they all love football and EAFC.