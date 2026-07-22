EA Sports FC 26 Best-Selling Game in Europe in 2026 Through June, Tomodachi Life Takes 2nd - Sales

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by, posted 8 hours ago

EA Sports FC 26 is the best-selling game in Europe in 2026 through June, according to a report from GfK Entertainment.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the second best-selling game so far in 2026, followed by Resident Evil Requiem in third place.

"Spain may have just claimed the FIFA World Cup title, but there is also a clear winner in Europe’s video game market for the first half of 2026: EA Sports FC 26," reads the report.

"According to GfK Entertainment’s representative cross-platform mid-year games sales charts, Electronic Arts’ football simulation was Europe’s best-selling video game between January and June. The title not only secured the overall No. 1 spot, but also topped the charts in 13 of the 17 countries analysed, including Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Spain.

"Nintendo’s life simulation Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream ranked second across Europe, delivering particularly strong performances in France, where it reached No. 1, as well as in Spain (No. 2) and Belgium (No. 3). Meanwhile, Resident Evil Requiem by Capcom took third place in the overall European ranking. The ninth instalment of the long-running survival horror franchise emerged as the UK’s best-selling game of the first six months and also achieved runner-up positions in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary."

Here are the top three best-selling games in Europe, as well as in 17 European countries via GfK:

Overall

EA Sports FC 26 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Resident Evil Requiem

United Kingdom

Resident Evil Requiem EA Sports FC 26 007 First Light

Germany

EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Minecraft

France

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Pokopia

Spain

EA Sports FC 26 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Resident Evil Requiem

Italy

EA Sports FC 26 Crimson Desert Minecraft

Austria

EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Pokopia Minecraft

Belgium

EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Czech Republic

EA Sports FC 26 Resident Evil Requiem Grand Theft Auto V

Denmark

EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Finland

007 First Light Minecraft EA Sports FC 26

Hungary

EA Sports FC 26 Resident Evil Requiem Grand Theft Auto V

Netherlands

EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2

Norway

EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Portugal

EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Resident Evil Requiem

Slovakia

EA Sports FC 26 Resident Evil Requiem Grand Theft Auto V

Sweden

007 First Light EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft

Switzerland

EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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