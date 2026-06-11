Mousebusters Launches June 25 for Switch and Xbox One - News

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Developer Odencat announced the cute and spooky horror adventure game, Mousebusters, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 25.

The game released this week for PC via Steam.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this cute and spooky horror adventure, our protagonist moves into an apartment complex and is suddenly transformed into a mouse! The protagonist must team up with the mysterious mentor only known as the Chief to exorcise the evil spirits lurking throughout the building.

Looking at the world through the eyes of mice, players will explore the rooms of the building’s colorful residents and corner the evil spirits through various interactive challenges and minigames. Armed with a raygun from the Chief, players will participate in EEB (Exciting Exorcism Battles) to exorcise spirits, cancelling out their attacks while targeting their weak points.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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