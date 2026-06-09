Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition Launches September 3 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 3.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in March 2023.

A sequel, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, was announced this month for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in Early 2027.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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