Pokemon Champions Launches June 17 for iOS and Android - News

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The Pokemon Company and developer The Pokemon Works announced the free-to-play Pokémon battle game, Pokémon Champions, will launch for iOS and Android on June 17.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in April.

Pokémon Champions will support cross-platform play between the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Players from June 17 to September will be able to receive Raichu, Raichunite X, and Raichunite Y by checking their in-game mailbox in both the mobile and Switch versions of the game.

Read details on the game below:

Enjoy Pokemon Battles on Mobile Devices! Have fun battling Pokemon with ease on your mobile device!

Battle Pokemon with Ease!

In Pokemon Champions, you can enjoy Pokemon battles against Trainers from around the world. You can play in Ranked Battles, featuring serious matches against players across the globe, or have fun in easygoing Casual Battles. You can also battle against your family, friends, and other Trainers in Private Battles.

Get Pokemon for Your Team!

Even if you haven’t played a Pokemon series game before, you can find Pokemon to battle alongside you in Pokemon Champions. You can also link to Pokemon HOME to team up with certain Pokemon you’ve previously befriended.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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