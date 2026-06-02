Scarlet Nexus Ships Over 2 Million Units - Sales

/ 360 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Scarlet Nexus has shipped over two million units worldwide. The Figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from one million shipped as of April 2022.

"The worldwide cumulative shipment and digital download sales of Scarlet Nexus have exceeded 2 million units," said Bandai Namco. "With heartfelt thanks for everyone's unwavering support, We are pleased to share a commemorative illustration by Art Director Isao Ochiai!"

Scarlet Nexus launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in June 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles