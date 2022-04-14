Scarlet Nexus Ships 1 Million Units, Tops 2 Million Players - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 34 minutes ago / 129 Views
Bandai Namco announced Scarlet Nexus has shipped over one million units worldwide. The Figure includes digital sales.
The company also announced the game has surpassed two million players, which includes players from Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.
Scarlet Nexus launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in June 2021.
【THANKS FOR 2,000,000 PLAYERS!】#ScarletNexus は世界累計出荷・DL販売本数が100万本を突破、Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass含む累計プレイヤー人数は200万人を突破しました！— 公式｜SCARLET NEXUS (@SNX_RS) April 14, 2022
怪伐軍の皆さまへの感謝を込めて、本作のコンセプトアーティスト石川珠実さん制作の記念イラストを公開いたします！ pic.twitter.com/aRrUxEl9YC
