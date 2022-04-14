Scarlet Nexus Ships 1 Million Units, Tops 2 Million Players - Sales

Bandai Namco announced Scarlet Nexus has shipped over one million units worldwide. The Figure includes digital sales.

The company also announced the game has surpassed two million players, which includes players from Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Scarlet Nexus launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in June 2021.

