Planet Zoo 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 459 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Frontier Development has announced Planet Zoo 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on October 13.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the different editions and pre-order bonuses below:

Standard Edition ($49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99 / ¥5,610)

A copy of the game

Pre-order “Bonus Content Pack” Toucan Eat shop and signage Three unique animal donation bins Tiger photo stand-in wall



Deluxe Edition ($64.99 / £54.99 / €49.99 / ¥7,700)

A copy of the game

“Deluxe Upgrade Pack” An additional six animal species from across the globe Golden Eagle Golden Lion Tamarin Great Hammerhead Shark Axolotl Blue and Gold Fusilier Longfin Batfish A selection of exclusive animal signs

Pre-order “Bonus Content Pack” Toucan Eat shop and signage Three unique animal donation bins Tiger photo stand-in wall



Read details on the game below:

Build a wilder world in Planet Zoo 2—the sequel to the beloved zoo simulation game. Let your creativity soar by constructing and managing distinctive zoos around the world, full of awe-inspiring animals, including fully aquatic and flying species for the first time. Plus, take the next step in animal conservation and release your species into customizable, expansive Wildlife Reserves.

Awe-Inspiring Animals

Discover a diverse roster of animal species, each with their own needs and behaviors. New faces join familiar favorites like the African Lion and Western Chimpanzee to create iconic zoo rosters in jaw-dropping detail.

Construct beautiful habitats for your animals to thrive in as they interact with the world around them in authentic ways. From authentic herding behaviors to grazing on the vegetation you provide for them. Experience a generational leap of animal detail and immersion with incredible natural movements and expressive emotions that bring each animal to life like never before.

Awesome Aquatics

Prepare your diving suit! Fully aquatic species make a splash in their stunning debut! Build custom spectacular freshwater or saltwater aquariums to home an exciting line-up of delightful swimming animals. A new world beneath the water awaits, filled with colorful shoals of fish, Black-tipped Reef Sharks, Hawksbill Turtles and so many more!

Frequent Flyers

Soar to great heights with a diverse mix of bright and brilliant fully flying birds including the vibrant Toco Toucan and majestic Secretary Bird. House your birds in fully customizable aviaries built from barriers, support poles and dynamic mesh covers, allowing them to fly freely and safely. Observe their dynamic behaviors on the ground and in the sky as they glide around unique habitats.

Wildlife Reserves

Conservation goes beyond your zoo! Take on global conservation projects and meet specific requirements to release your animals into fully customizable, expansive Wildlife Reserves across the globe in living ecosystems created by you.

Let Your Creativity SOAR

Build the zoo of your dreams across multiple globe-spanning biomes, with four brand-new scenery themes covering iconic architecture from around the world and five returning themes from the original Planet Zoo, providing you with an expansive library of scenery items to build/create with.

Effortlessly design your zoos using a range of ready-to-place blueprints or get creative with the Planet franchise’s iconic piece-by-piece construction tools to bring your own ideas to life.

Delve into every detail with scaling, flexi-color and easy-to-use pathing systems, together with new foliage and terrain brushes to make grand changes to your zoos and Wildlife Reserves.

Meaningful Management

Construct perfect habitats for appealing animals to bring in guests, boosting your zoo’s rating and earning money to fund further expansion.

Manage day-to-day zoo life as you create immersive spaces for your guests packed with educational opportunities around every corner. Cater to their requirements with a variety of shops and amenities to curate the perfect day out.

A Wilder World Awaits

Join FEN (Fauna and Ecosystems Network) in a fun-filled adventure around the world in Career mode. Build a global network of zoos and Wildlife Reserves and trade animals with other players in Franchise mode or enjoy unlimited creativity in Sandbox mode.

Connected Community

Discover a world of community content in the Frontier Workshop. Freely explore and download player-created blueprints and creations from across platforms and subscribe to your favorites to place them in your zoos.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles