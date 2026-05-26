PlayStation Releases MLB The Show Mobile for iOS and Android - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio announced MLB The Show Mobile is now available for iOS and Android.

Read details on the game below:

With controls and game modes built for the free-to-play* mobile action, MLB The Show Mobile lets you enjoy:

Best-in-class MLB The Show gameplay on your phone.

Team building with Topps cards featuring today’s stars and legends of baseball history.

Gameplay that combines on-field action with a deck-building strategy made for fans of MLB The Show.

Shorter experiences designed just for mobile with all-new mini-game modes for a new way to compete

Clutch gameplay on your phone

We spent 20 years developing best-in-class console baseball and reimagined the experience for mobile, a whole new way to play. Hitting, pitching, and big baseball moments are at the center of the experience, with touch controls and vertical gameplay built for on-the-go action, so it’s easy to pick up and play.

That means quick action, precise controls, and an authentic MLB baseball experience that only The Show can bring you.

Whether you have a few minutes waiting in line for your Dodger Dog or a long ride on the Metro-North’s Hudson Line to Yankee Stadium, you can jump in and play real baseball on the go no matter where you are. This is MLB The Show on your phone.

A new way to play

MLB The Show Mobile brings a changeup to baseball strategy. At the start of each game, your squad is shuffled into a deck. You start by drawing four player cards. Before each at-bat, choose which cards to use; after each at-bat, draw one more card. Each card has a Momentum cost. You start with 10 Momentum, so timing matters when you use your best players.

You can earn Momentum back with big plays at the plate and in the field, so every choice counts.

Some cards also have special abilities. They can help you earn additional Momentum, boost other players in your deck, or make things tougher on your opponent.

This is baseball strategy in a whole new form. You’re not just building a lineup, you’re building a deck, making impactful choices every at-bat, and finding smart ways to win.

So many options for big baseball fun

MLB The Show Mobile is built for fast play with multiple options for earning player cards based on your preferences, including:

Moments

Moments feature fast-paced, scenario-based challenges that let you recreate iconic plays from baseball history or specific stat-based tasks for you to complete. Moments are great when you want quick action for quick rewards. Step in, finish the challenge, grab your rewards, and move on to the next big Moment.

Head-to-head

Head-to-head lets you compete with other players in turn-based baseball minigames.

The player with the highest score wins. It is a fast and fun way to test your team against other players, even when you’re not playing at the exact same time.

Seasons

Seasons consist of 3-inning games spread across a map for you to explore. As you play, you can find extra rewards along the way. That adds more reasons to keep moving, keep winning, and keep improving your squad.

MLB The Show Mobile Community Marketplace

Buy and sell player cards with other MLB The Show Mobile fans. If you are looking for a card that fits your team, this is another way to find it. If you have something another fan wants, you can make a move there, too. The Community Marketplace gives you even more control over how you build your squad.

Collect Topps Player Cards from today and yesteryear

In MLB The Show Mobile, you can collect Topps baseball cards featuring the stars of today and legends from the past. Find current fan favorites, discover all-time greats, and bring them together on one team. Want a lineup built on power, speed, defense, or your favorite names from baseball history? Go for it.

Play games to earn card packs, tear them open, build a deck that suits your playstyle, and manage it over time as new card series are added to shape your roster the way you want. Want a lineup built on power, speed, defense, or your favorite names from baseball history? Your call.

From baseball legends like Jimmy Rollins and Ken Griffey Jr., and fan favorites like Derek Jeter and Mike Stanton, to today’s superstars like Nolan Arenado and Luis Severino, MLB The Show Mobile lets you pick and choose who and how you want to generate your lineup.

MLB The Show on the go

MLB The Show Mobile brings together real authentic baseball action, card collecting, deck building, team-building, and fast paced ways to play. MLB The Show Mobile is a new way to play The Show and now, baseball can go wherever you and your phone do.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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