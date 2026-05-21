PlayStation Trademarks Break In - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed trademarks for Break In on May 20 in the United Stated with the US Patent and Trademark Office and Europe with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Speculation is that it is a rebranding of Haven Entertainment Studios' Fairgame$ due to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier on ResetEra posting "Br€ak In." The use of € is similar to the use of $ in Fairgame$.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to host a PlayStation State of Play on Tuesday, June 2. The showcase will feature over 60 minutes of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world. This includes a closer look at Insomniac Games upcoming game, Marvel's Wolverine.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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