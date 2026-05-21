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PlayStation Trademarks Break In

PlayStation Trademarks Break In - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 782 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed trademarks for Break In on May 20 in the United Stated with the US Patent and Trademark Office and Europe with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Speculation is that it is a rebranding of Haven Entertainment Studios' Fairgame$ due to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier on ResetEra posting "Br€ak In." The use of € is similar to the use of $ in Fairgame$.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to host a PlayStation State of Play on Tuesday, June 2. The showcase will feature over 60 minutes of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world. This includes a closer look at Insomniac Games upcoming game, Marvel's Wolverine.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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7 Comments
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Zippy6 (6 hours ago)

It's a much better title than Fairgame$ but I think it's chances of success are still nearly zero.

  • +5
The Fury Zippy6 (5 hours ago)

After they failure of Payday 3, surely fans of the genre are looking for something new to play? This said they have to make sure it has a single player mode and that is one of the main focuses else the naysayers will be out in force again.

  • +1
Zyphe (6 hours ago)

Another flop in the works from Sony. Facts.

  • +4
DekutheEvilClown Zyphe (6 hours ago)

How is this troll not banned yet?

  • +3
Zippy6 DekutheEvilClown (6 hours ago)

Because he doesn't post in the forums and sticks to article comments where it's easier to get away with it. Facts.

  • +4
Zkuq DekutheEvilClown (4 hours ago)

Well, this seems to have got him banned.

  • +1
Leynos (3 hours ago)

Should be the name of PSN after the latest hack. HEYOOOO!

  • +1