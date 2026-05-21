Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Deathwatch Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Complex Games have announced turn-based tactical RPG, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Deathwatch, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Command the Imperium’s most elite alien-hunters in a brutal, turn-based tactical RPG. As an Inquisitor of the Deathwatch, every squad you build and every decision you make shapes the fate of a sector under siege from Genestealer Hivecults, Orks, T’au, and the forces of Chaos.

Chaos Gate Evolved

As a direct sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, this new chapter builds upon the critically acclaimed first game. Broader class identity, new squad customisation and composition, and a wider variety of missions and units creates deeper tactical choices. New vehicles such as the towering Redemptor Dreadnought, the agile Scout Sentinel, and the battle-hardened Leman Russ tank bring more devastating ways to deliver the Emperor’s will.

Build Your Team

Recruit and customize elite specialists from across the Imperium. Combine classes, weapons, abilities, and unique Chapters to forge squads that are tailored to each mission.

Tactics That Reward Precision

Combat demands discipline. Positioning, timing, squad synergy, and environmental hazards all determine the flow of combat. Utilize terrain as a weapon and out-plan threats through disciplined, deliberate execution.

A Sector at War

Fight across the war-torn worlds of the Tyrian expanse against seven distinctive enemy factions. Each force brings unique behaviors, battlefield pressures, and tactical demands. You and your team must adapt or perish.

Forge Your Own War in Skirmish Mode

For commanders seeking pure combat focus, the new Skirmish Mode offers standalone battles. Configure your Kill Team, test new squad compositions, experiment with different tactics, and take on select factions in these new encounters. Whether you are refining your strategy or pushing the limits, Skirmish Mode gives you total control.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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