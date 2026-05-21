Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Dotemu and developer Old Skull Games have announced 2D action platformer, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the reveal teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play a sneaky and brutal Skaven Assassin in this new, refreshing but gritty take on the 2D action platformer genre.

Features:

Skulk through an engaging 2D action platformer.

Reclaim the art of stealth.

stealth. Delve into a grimy, unstable world and story.

Escape, kill, ascend and become a Deathmaster.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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