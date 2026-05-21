FuRyu Announces Survival Shooter ANOMALITH for Switch 2, PS5, and PC - News

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Publisher FuRyu and developer Winning Entertainment Group have announced survival third-person shooter, ANOMALITH, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 29.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ANOMALITH takes players on a journey deep into the heart of an alternate reality twisted by cryptic forces, a cast of intriguing characters, and action-packed gameplay inspired by survival horror and “anomaly horror” classics alike.

The year 19**; Spatial anomalies known as “Otherworlds” have appeared without warning. The government’s “Danger Zone Countermeasures Office” has been unsuccessful in repelling the threat and determining its origin. Players take control of investigator Reona Minazuki, who has been awakened from a 10-year slumber inside an anomaly known as the “Sarcophogus” and acquired a keen sensitivity to the Otherworlds. Working alongside her colleagues and commanding officers, Reona strives not only to protect humanity but help a dear friend.

The Thrill of Survival

Dive into the depths of the Otherworlds, investigate the anomalies, and fight your way out by any means necessary. Third-person gunplay keeps you on your toes against enemies that behave erratically and ravenously, while stunned enemies can be melee’d into submission. Explore reality-bending liminal spaces that can both confuse and unsettle the mind, like an apartment with inverted gravity or a train that never ends. Players will need to exercise careful inventory management and situational awareness to keep threats from growing. Influenced by her sensitivity to the Otherworlds, Reona can also acquire and upgrade unique active and passive abilities from the anomalies through the “Demi-Humanization System.”

Customize Your Fighting Style (and Fashion Style)

In a world full of alien threats, you’ll need all the options you can get for dealing damage. ANOMALITH sports a massive variety of weapons, attachments, outfit items and artifacts dole out good (or bad luck) while infusing weapons with additional abilities. Reona’s outfit is just as customizable, with more than 300 customizable items across nine different parts of her figure.

Carry Out Investigations in the Otherworld

Meet a broad cast of characters at the home base in between missions, unlocking powerful upgrades and learning about the world Reona is defending. While diving through the Otherworlds, players can collect more than 200 investigation reports detailing the behaviors and mysteries of each anomaly and other foreign objects, painting a clearer picture of the threat the world faces.

Talent That’s No Anomaly

ANOMALITH brings together some of the industry’s greatest and most promising designers and artists, including scenario lead Romeo Tanaka (Stella of the End, Humanity Has Declined), character designer MON (Nisio Isin’s Legends series), and composer Yuka Kitamura (Elden Ring, Sekiro, Bloodborne, Dark Souls III, and Witch Hat Atelier). ANOMALITH is being published by FuRyu and developed by Winning Entertainment Group (formerly Natsume Atari).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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