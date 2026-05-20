Former Housemarque Director Forms New Game Studio Cosmic Division - News

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Returnal director Harry Krueger has announced the establishment of new video game studio Cosmic Division. The developer is based in Helsinki, Finland.

The first game from Cosmic Division will be a new IP that "embodies Cosmic Division’s creative DNA" that is designed to be a single-player tile for consoles and PC. It will deliver an "unapologetically gameplay-first experience and a story with strong emotional resonance."

"I‘m incredibly grateful to Housemarque for our shared journey, which has shaped the foundations for our new studio," said Cosmic Division founder and CEO Harry Krueger. "We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re not standing still. At Cosmic Division, we’re building on our strengths while finding a new edge through fresh themes, ideas and talent. We believe there is always room for games built on timeless values that trust the player and leave a lasting impact.

"We’re excited to push further into the experiences we love creating: intoxicating gameplay loops, audiovisual spectacle, and impactful stories that linger with players long after the credits have rolled. We have our feet on the ground and have solid foundations beneath us. Now our journey of cosmic wonder begins, as we venture towards the stars… and beyond."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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