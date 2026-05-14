Anime-Inspired Bullet Hell IRA Launches This Summer for Switch 2 - News

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Publishers Nicalis and Pikii, and developer ABShot announced the Anime-inspired roguelike bullet hell shooter, IRA, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In IRA, players assume the role of a young girl named Yeon who bravely battles the forces of Chaos by channeling the power of an ancient god and their apostles. Your overarching task is to locate the scattered pieces of the powerful Ira crystal—rebuilding it is the only way to defeat Chaos and restore peace. You attack by firing arrows from any of 150+ different bows, and you can earn many different kinds of power-ups, with both active and passive effects.

Developed by Korean studio ABShot with Nicalis, IRA is a unique anime-inspired shooter with procedurally generated levels and random weapon drops, ensuring a different experience each time it’s played. A key to the game’s appeal are the hypnotic “bullet hell” patterns of the enemies’ (and bosses’) attacks; their projectiles vary greatly in movement type, frequency, visual appearance, speed, size, effects and destructive power. To survive, you must quickly assess their intricate weblike geometry, seek out the short-lived gaps in between and return fire before the bullets overwhelm you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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