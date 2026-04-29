PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for May 2026 Announced - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for May 2026. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, May 5 until Monday, June 1.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are EA Sports FC 26 for PS5 and PS4, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for PS5, and Nine Sols for PS5 and PS4.

Read details on the games below:

EA Sports FC 26 | PS5, PS4

The club is yours in EA Sports FC 26. Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by feedback from the FC Community, and choose between Authentic Gameplay and Competitive Gameplay presets. Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team, with Tournaments and Live Events, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience. Enjoy unrivalled authenticity in EA Sports FC 26, featuring 20,000+ players across 750+ clubs and national teams, in over 120+ stadiums and 35+ leagues.

PlayStation Plus members also receive a EA Sports FC 26 PlayStation Plus Icons Pack** as a special add-on entitlement, redeemable during the game’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games residency.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers | PS5

In this Soulslike action RPG, female pirate warrior Wuchang awakens in the tumultuous final years of China’s Ming Dynasty with no memories of her past. The land of Shu is plagued by warring factions and a mysterious phenomenon known as Feathering that is causing people to mutate into hideous monsters. Now herself afflicted with Feathering, Wuchang must explore this vast, interconnected world while battling cruel and twisted enemies. Master various fighting styles, discover hidden weapons and ancient firearms, harvest new skills from defeated foes and even embrace the power of Feathering to discover the truth at the heart of the chaos.

Nine Sols| PS5, PS4

Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat. Face off against ancient deities, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols—the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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