Pocketpair Trademarks Palworld Online - News

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Pocketpair has filed a trademark for Palworld Online in the US with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and with South Korea.

Palworld does support online multiplayer, however, the title of Palworld Online suggests it could be a massive multiplayer online (MMO) game or just a 1.0 release of Palworld. Pocketpair has yet to make an announced for the game.

Palworld is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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