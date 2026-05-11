Deckbuilding Autobattler Samurai Bringer: Rampage Announced for PC - News

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Publisher PLAYISM and developer Alphawing have announced deckbuilding autobattler, Samurai Bringer: Rampage, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Alphawing, the developers of Samurai Bringer and Metal Bringer, will be releasing a new entry in the Bringer series—the deckbuilding autobattler Samurai Bringer: Rampage!

Samurai Bringer, the first game in the series, is a roguelite action game where you slay samurai and yokai alike in stages that change every run. It has gained over 900 reviews on Steam with a Very Positive rating.

Samurai Bringer: Rampage preserves the comical voxel samurai action of Samurai Bringer, but mixes things up with a brand new game system as a deckbuilding autobattler.

Players will select their samurai generals and build formations based on their samurai’s weapons and abilities. Fight your way through the war-ridden Sengoku period and come out on top to unite the land.

Form Your Army and Unite the Land

Arrange your samurai and strengthen your army to prepare for battle! Match weapon types and abilities to trigger synergies that enhance your formation. Adopt different strategies to add traits to your formation, focus on rushing the enemy early, or build up your strength over time. Survey the enemy’s formation and strategy, then rearrange your own forces to conquer the land!

Flashy Autobattling Fights

Battles are fought automatically against formations created by players from around the world and saved on the server. Enjoy chaotic battles with over-the-top, flashy attacks!

Choose Your General

Each General offers different starting samurai and strategies. Pick your favorite historical general, choose one whose strategy fits the formation you want to build, or even start from your preferred region. You are in command!

Game Modes

Hado (Supremacy) – Fight against formations made by players worldwide, raise your military merits, and surpass the gods of war.

– Fight against formations made by players worldwide, raise your military merits, and surpass the gods of war. Gido (Simulation) – Relaxing mock battles. Find the key to victory that works for you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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