Hell is Us Launches September 24 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Nacon and developer Rogue Factor announced the action RPG, Hell is Us, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 24.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in September 2025.

View the Switch 2 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hell is Us is a third-person action–adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey.

A Hostile World

As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance.

A Unique Exploration System

No map, no compass, no quest markers: following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone.

Combat Against Origianl Creatures

Swords, spears and axes: a wide range of weapons forged specially for fighting these supernatural creatures is available. You will need to learn how to fight these monsters and use your drone wisely to stay alive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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