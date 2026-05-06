Former Gearbox Studio Quebec Leadership Establishes Studio Ricochet - News

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The former leadership team that built Gearbox Studio Quebec have announced the establishment of Studio Ricochet, a new independent game studio headquartered in Quebec.

The studio has the goal to develop original and premium games. It is currently developing an original cooperative action adventure game for console and PC.

The founders for the studio includes former studio heads at Gearbox Studio Quebec Sebastien Caisse and Pierre-Andre Dery, former Borderlands creative director Maxime Babin, and former Gearbox Studio Quebec director of creative development Yanick Piche. Veteran developers from Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, and other major franchises are also part of the leadership team.

"After years of building within large organizations, we wanted to create a studio that moves faster, stays focused, and takes creative risks," said Studio Ricochet co-founder Pierre-Andrew Dery.

Co-founder Sebastien Caisse added, "We’ve assembled a team that knows how to deliver at scale—and we’re deliberately starting lean. Weʼll prove the vision first, then grow around it."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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