Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes are Reportedly in 'Active Development' - News

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Halo Studios is reportedly in "active development" on remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3, according to Rebs Gaming who spoke with sources.

"One of my new sources sent me proof to verify themself and that the trilogy remakes are definitely happening, regardless of how well [Halo] Campaign Evolved does," said Rebs. "More specifically, active development is underway on all three remakes and the Halo 2 and 3 remakes are in early development.

"The other person I spoke to, who is the source of my [Halo] Campaign Evolved report and sent me an unreleased video clip of Campaign Evolved to verify themself, also confirms that these remakes are in early development.

"As I revealed in the report, this person informed me that the prequel missions include Brutes. Something I have not mentioned before is that they told me we will notice things from Halo 2 and 3 in the prequel missions such as Brutes because of the upcoming remakes."

Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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