The Immortal John Triptych Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Xbox One, and PC - News

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Publisher Akupara Games and developer Joe Richardson Games have announced The Immortal John Triptych for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

The Immortal John Triptych is an anthology collection of four games - Four Last Things, The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate. It also includes bonus features, delete scenes, and quality-of-life updates.

"Playing a point-and-click adventure game on a video games console is like reading Rabelais on an e-reader," said developer Joe Richardson. "It’s vile and abhorrent and you ignorant fucking heathens are going to love it."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

The Immortal John Triptych is a gloriously silly anthology bringing Four Last Things, The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate together into one unified package—complete with never-before-seen bonus features, deleted scenes, and a quality-of-life facelift!

PC players aren’t left out either, as they’ll be able to purchase “The Immortal John Triptych: Weird Extra Content Art Gallery DLC Thing-y” as a downloadable content on Steam! Titles already owned will be ready to play, with locked titles unlocking within the Triptych after purchase. To celebrate, a free quality-of-life update will also be available for all three games, bringing them up to parity and making sure each product is in tip top shape!

Three Pythonesque adventures made from Renaissance paintings and reckless ambition. Pilfer from pirates, conspire with cardinals, and face Four Last Things. Explore luscious landscapes and preposterous portraits in this gloriously silly, deeply intelligent trilogy. With Metacritic scores of 83, 78, and 81 and ratings of Overwhelmingly Positive across all three titles on Steam, Joe Richardson has already captivated the hearts, minds, and feet of players and critics alike and now… the pews are about to get a hell of a lot more crowded.

Puzzling Pilgrimages

A traditional narrative adventure game, with a modernized interface. Control your character(s) via direct control, interact with people and places with a snazzy “verb coin” interaction menu, and drag and drop (or hoard) your precious items from a simple drop-down inventory.

Renaissance Artwork

Renaissance, Rococo and even a hint of Romanticism, to be a little more precise. Hundreds of paintings, spanning hundreds of years, are all brought together into one consistent world.

Classical Music

A mix of publicly available classics and works from musician Eduardo Antonello populate the Triptych’s airwaves. Period appropriate music that adapts as the story progresses, recorded using real medieval/renaissance instruments.

Standalone Story

Four Last Things, The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate feature unique stories with recurring characters/themes all within the same world.

Highbrow Buffoonery

Lofty subject matter is treated with gleeful flippancy. Gags about butts are taken very seriously. But rest assured, while some of the jokes may be ridiculous, the puzzles make perfect sense! (or at least adhere to a consistent internal logic)

Fully Remastered

Unified user interface overhaul across the board, never-before-seen deleted and bonus scenes, QoL improvements, full controller support, and an arm in the air waving like it just doesn’t care. The Immortal John Triptych brings the ultimate Joe Richardson experience to the forefront.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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