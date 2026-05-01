ROG Xbox Ally Update - Docking Improvements, Auto SR Preview, Collective Library, More - News

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Xbox has announced a number of updates for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X PC handhelds.

The updates improve docking abilities, adds the Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) in preview, adds ability to add, remove, edit, and launch any installed game or app directly from the Xbox experience, and more.

Read details on the updates via Xbox Wire below:

Docking Improvements

Docked play defaults to the TV display

When you dock your ROG Xbox Ally or Xbox Ally X, your gameplay now moves to the TV and the handheld display automatically turns off. This delivers the best possible big-screen experience – optimizing resolution, refresh rate, and HDR output.

Automatic gaming enhancements on smart TVs

When you dock your ROG Xbox Ally or Xbox Ally X, modern smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio automatically enable built-in gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto Game Mode (Samsung) or Game/PC Mode (Vizio) for low-latency, high-quality visuals. In collaboration with ASUS, the ROG Bulwark Dock and the ROG 100W Charger Dock support HDR10, with the ROG Bulwark Dock also unlocking Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for even smoother, more responsive gameplay. These features are available today, and we’ll extend support to additional Designed for Xbox docks over time.

Display Widget in Game Bar

When docked, you can quickly adjust key display settings directly from Game Bar using a controller. The new Display Widget brings essential controls like display resolution, refresh rate, and projection mode into one streamlined, console-style experience so you don’t have to leave your game or navigate Windows Settings. It only shows options that work with your TV and setup, making it easy to fine-tune visuals and stay focused on playing.

Improved controller pairing for docked play

When you pair an Xbox or Designed for Xbox controller, the built-in controls on your docked Xbox Ally are automatically disabled and your paired controller puts you in control. This streamlines the experience and unlocks docked play for a wider range of games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Additional controllers are recognized in-game for multiplayer and couch co-op, and switching back to handheld play is easy: just disconnect your paired controller. For the smoothest experience, pair your controller before docking.

Gamepad Cursor

Gamepad Cursor makes it possible to navigate experiences that don’t otherwise support controller input, like web browsers, music streaming apps and third-party PC gaming storefronts. This feature is now rolling out to all Windows 11 PCs via Game Bar update.

Auto Super Resolution Preview

We previously introduced Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR), designed to make games look sharper and play smoother, and shared that it would be coming to the ROG Xbox Ally X. Starting today, Auto SR is available in preview for Xbox Insiders on the ROG Xbox Ally X, to help us test and refine the experience.

For years, players have had to choose between visual quality and performance: turn up resolution and framerate drops or dial it back and the image suffers. When docked and connected to an external display, Auto SR changes that equation, delivering 1440p-like detail alongside smooth framerates on larger screens, where every pixel counts. As part of this preview, we’ve also added Game Bar integration, letting Xbox Insiders easily control when Auto SR is applied to their games.

We’re excited to hear feedback from the Xbox Insider community as we continue improving Auto SR and expanding where it can be applied. For a deeper dive, including examples and tips, check out the Auto SR DirectX blog.

Super Wideband Stereo Voice

In December, we released an update for the Xbox Wireless Headset that added support for Bluetooth LE Audio. When connected to a Windows 11 device with LE Audio support, like the Xbox Ally, you benefit from lower audio latency and improved battery life.

Now, Bluetooth LE Audio on the Xbox Ally handhelds streams in super wideband stereo voice fidelity. For the first time with a Bluetooth connection, you can stay immersed in your game and hear high-fidelity stereo audio even when using the microphone for party chat.

Super wideband stereo voice is available when connected to headsets, earbuds or hearing aids that support Bluetooth LE Audio, including the Xbox Wireless Headset. Make sure your Xbox Wireless Headset is updated to enable LE Audio support.

Enhanced Vibration

Enhanced Vibration provides a fuller, more refined haptic experience that better matches what you expect across Xbox devices. With enhanced vibration, in-game haptic effects feel richer and smoother.

Bring Games from Other PC Storefronts Together in One Library

We recently refreshed the Xbox PC app so that your library experience brings together installed games from across PC storefronts in one place.

Rolling out this month, you can now add, remove, edit, and launch any installed game or app directly from the Xbox experience – including games from other PC gaming storefronts and launchers. Using the new “+” button in the library, you can now add custom games and apps directly. Once added, these games and apps launch directly from your library and can be personalized by editing names, images, launch targets, and command-line options. Removing them from the library doesn’t affect the original game or app.

Additional Improvements

Based on player feedback, we’ve made several other updates to the ROG Xbox Ally experience. You can see the complete list of updates in the patch notes.

Handheld Compatible, Default Game Profile and Advanced Shader Delivery Titles

Over the last six months, our teams and development partners have been focused on making more games look, play, and feel great on Windows 11 handheld devices. To date, we’ve ensured that more than 1000 PC games immediately play great on handheld through our Handheld Compatibility program.

We also introduced Default Game Profiles late last year, which makes it easy to play supported games at optimal settings and performance when playing unplugged and on the go. And with Advanced Shader Delivery, supported games download precompiled shaders so they launch faster and run smoother the first time you play. Both Default Game Profiles and Advanced Shader Delivery are currently supported on both ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

Today, many popular games support all three features, including Ninja Gaiden 4, Grounded 2, High on Life 2, The Outer Worlds 2, Ark: Survival Ascended, Monster Hunter Rise, Gears of War: Reloaded and more. We’ll add support for these features to even more existing and upcoming games, including Forza Horizon 6, coming to Xbox and PC on May 19, with early access through the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade bundle allowing you to play up to four days early.

Even More to Come

Our work to refine and evolve the Xbox experience on ROG Xbox Ally and other Windows 11 devices continues. We have even more in store for you based on your feedback, and we can’t wait for you to see what’s ahead! In the meantime, we hope you enjoy this latest batch of updates and enhancements. And as always, let us know what you think.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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