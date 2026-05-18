New Xbox CEO Rebrands Company to XBOX Following Fan Poll - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in a poll on social media asked fans if they prefer "Xbox" or "XBOX" and with nearly two-thirds of the vote (64.8%) fans chose "XBOX" over "Xbox."

Following the final results, which had over 19,176 people vote, the official Xbox social media account on Twitter changed the name to all caps with @XBOX.

This is follows a number of other smaller changes made by the new CEO.

This includes a new Xbox logo going back to the color green, a new boot up experience with a new animation and sound on Xbox consoles, new tiered badges that reflect your lifetime Gamerscore, a refresh to Xbox Achievements, as well as the removal of Copilot, Microsoft's AI, from Xbox mobile and stopping development for it on consoles, and much more.

A lot of these changes and updates have been asked for by fans for a long time. Especially an update to achievements, which haven't seen any changes since the Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles