NEX Playground Launches This Summer in UK and Ireland - News

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Nex Team announced it will release the NEX Playground in the UK and Ireland in "late summer" with pre-orders now open at Amazon, Smyths, and Argos.

The console will be available for £269 / €319 and come with five games. An annual Play Pass subscription for £90 / €99 or a quarterly Play Pass for £45 / €49 will be available to unlock the full library of games.

Several of the available games are based on popular children IP like Bluey, Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, Barbie, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and more. The console is powered by Android and features Kinect-like controls.

The NEX Playground made headlines when it outsold the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch during Black Friday week in the US last year with 14 percent of total console sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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