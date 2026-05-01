Resident Evil Movie Gets Teaser Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,012 Views
Sony Pictures has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil movie, which will premiere in theaters on September 18.
The movie is from filmmaker Zach Cregger, best known for Weapons and Barbarian and stars Austin Abrams as protagonist Bryan. It is from Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures.
View the teaser trailer below:
Read details on the movie below:
From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling—and terrifying—reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.
From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theaters on September 18, 2026.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Honestly, it looks great
Doesn't look anything like RE but it looks like a really good Horror movie
Even as a big fan of both Barbarian and Weapons - and a HUGE lifelong RE fan since 1996 - I wasn't expecting much with this. But man, this trailer is amazing! I'm begging you Zach Cregger, please have at least one Licker scene; this guy loves practical effects over CGI junk, so I just think a Licker from him would be incredible looking on-scene. I do like how it is actually set in 1998 (dial phones on the wall??? remember those?) so as not to break the timeline link with the games. But I also like how it is not re-creating a storyline from the games. Some universes like Resident Evil are big enough to have side stories set alongside the game ones and be just fine. Why not follow some random guy who just happened to also be in Raccoon City during the outbreak? That's really what the RE Outbreak games were after all haha
All I see is a basic bloody thriller movie. Can't feel the RE aura for a single second.
Not that I expected something good anyway...
please be good so we can get sequels
Being good has never determined if a movie gets a sequel... Ticket sales do
Bad movies get sequels all the time, Great movies bomb at the box office all the time lol