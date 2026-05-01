Resident Evil Movie Gets Teaser Trailer - News

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Sony Pictures has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil movie, which will premiere in theaters on September 18.

The movie is from filmmaker Zach Cregger, best known for Weapons and Barbarian and stars Austin Abrams as protagonist Bryan. It is from Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the movie below:

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling—and terrifying—reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theaters on September 18, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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