Roguelike Deckbuilder Rogue Reigns Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC, and Mobile - News

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Developer Venn Studios has announced dark fantasy roguelike deckbuilder, Rogue Reigns, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It will launch in September.

Demos will be playable at Gamescom LATAM 2026 from April 30 to May 3, and Gamescom 2026 from August 26 to 30, as well as being featured in Steam Deckbuilders Fest from May 4 to 11.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rogue Reigns is a dark fantasy roguelike deckbuilder featuring hand-drawn characters set against procedurally generated 3D environments—a rarity within the deckbuilding genre—and an innovative party-based combat system.

Developed using Venn Studios’ proprietary Wildcard engine, Rogue Reigns represents a major technical and creative leap for the genre, blending hand-crafted character art and stylized 3D environments with the strategic depth of roguelike deckbuilding.

A New Evolution of Deckbuilding: “Your Party Is Your Build”

At its core, Rogue Reigns reimagines traditional deckbuilding by shifting the focus from a single character to a party of three heroes, each with their own deck, abilities, and turn order. The interplay between characters is where the game truly comes alive.

After every encounter, the party faces a choice: rewards are limited. One hero gets stronger. The others don’t. Over the course of a run, these small decisions accumulate—the hero you’ve been feeding grows powerful while the ones you’ve neglected fall behind. When the stalker catches up, someone falls.

Players will assemble a team from a roster of unique classes—including Warrior, Wizard, Rogue, Paladin, and Warlock—with each combination unlocking new synergies, strategies, and emergent gameplay possibilities. At launch, players can experiment with 10 distinct party compositions, ensuring no two runs feel the same.

A Dark Fantasy World Without Death

Set in fractured kingdoms where death itself has been abolished by a misused divine artifact, Rogue Reigns invites players into a decaying world filled with tragic rulers, broken societies, and slow-burning collapse.

This haunting setting is brought to life through a distinctive hand-crafted 3D art direction, combining bold, expressive character design with muted palettes and striking color accents—delivering a visual identity rarely seen in roguelike deckbuilders.

Built with the Community, for the Community

Rogue Reigns is the first title from Venn Studios, a Sao Paulo-based indie team that has spent years deeply embedded in the deckbuilding community.

Through their YouTube channel—now surpassing 108,000 subscribers—the team has built a reputation as passionate experts in the genre, creating content that explores mechanics, design philosophy, and emerging trends in roguelike deckbuilders.

This close relationship with players has directly shaped the game’s development. Rogue Reigns has been extensively refined through numerous playtests involving dedicated deckbuilder fans across the community, both at live events and through ongoing feedback loops. These sessions have played a key role in evolving the game’s core systems—particularly its party-based mechanics.

Venn Studios plans to continue expanding these playtests leading up to launch, opening them up to a broader audience and ensuring the community remains an active part of the development process.

Features:

Party-Based Deckbuilding – Control three heroes simultaneously, each with their own deck and role.

– Control three heroes simultaneously, each with their own deck and role. Deep Synergy System – Character interactions create layered, emergent strategies.

– Character interactions create layered, emergent strategies. Trust and Sacrifice – Rewards are scarce. Not every hero benefits equally. Favor one, and the others fall behind.

– Rewards are scarce. Not every hero benefits equally. Favor one, and the others fall behind. Hand-Drawn Characters, Procedural Worlds – Expressive character art meets generated 3D environments that react to combat.

– Expressive character art meets generated 3D environments that react to combat. The Stalker – Something hunts your party across the map. The world reacts before you see it.

– Something hunts your party across the map. The world reacts before you see it. Over 10 Party Compositions at Launch – High replayability with diverse builds and playstyles.

– High replayability with diverse builds and playstyles. Proprietary Wildcard Engine – Built from the ground up for systemic gameplay and visual fidelity.

– Built from the ground up for systemic gameplay and visual fidelity. Striking 3D Visual Style – A rare aesthetic in the genre, blending stylization with depth.

– A rare aesthetic in the genre, blending stylization with depth. Community-Driven Development – Shaped by player feedback across global playtests and events.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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