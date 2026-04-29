Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Krossplay Update Out Now - News

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Atari and developer Digital Eclipse have announced the Krossplay update for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is now available.

The update adds crossplay across all platforms, new online modes, technical enhancements, and bug fixes.

Read details on the update below:

Krossplay allows players to compete against one another across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC platforms in both Quick Play and Online Arcade modes. Combined with the previously released Room Code access system, it is now easy to connect with friends or join matches across the community.

The update also introduces two-on-two Kombat online for the first time, enabling tag-team matches in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (Arcade), Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (SNES), Mortal Kombat Trilogy (PS1), and Mortal Kombat 4 (Arcade).

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support is also now available as a user-selectable option on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 (handheld mode), and PC. This allows gameplay to sync more closely with original arcade frame rates, delivering a more authentic experience.

While these updates represent the final major features currently planned for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Digital Eclipse will continue to identify potential fixes and improvements, and encourages players to share feedback via its Discord.

Further fixes and quality-of-life improvements include:

Players can now select their level before an online match across all supported games

Fixed an issue where the minimum connection strength option for rooms was not functioning properly

Fixed an issue where Kombat Kard replays could be accidentally erased if unfavorited

Updated localization for various languages

Various bug fixes and small improvements

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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