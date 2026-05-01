Roguelike Action Game CRYMELIGHT Announced for Switch 2, PS5, and PC - News

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FuRyu has announced roguelike action game, CRYMELIGHT, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on November 5.

The Standard Edition will be available for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99 / ¥3,278, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $39.99 / £32.99 / €35.99 / ¥6,578 and includes the base game, Six-Item DLC set, digital artbook, and more.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

CRYMELIGHT is the latest entry in FuRyu’s “dark bishoujo action” role-playing game series, which follows a cast of young female heroines navigating dark fantasy worlds, battling lost souls while shedding tears. CRYMELIGHT explores themes of confessing and confronting sins, regrets, and emotional growth as Alice repeatedly descends through the layers of Purgatory in order to regain her memories and achieve Rebirth.

Following the events of 2019’s CRYSTAR and 2023’s CRYMACHINA, CRYMELIGHT follows a young girl known only as “Alice” after she wakes up with no memories of her past and discovers she must journey to the lowest layer of Purgatory to earn her “Rebirth.” Alice must set out from the Tea Party Hall, defeat enemies born from the depths of madness, and confess and confront the sins she has committed, undergoing immense emotional growth in the process.

CRYMELIGHT features an action roguelike game structure and new gameplay mechanics, ensuring countless opportunities for challenging combat and rich storytelling.

Story

“You are all sinners.”

This is Wonderland, a prison for the souls of the dead. A girl bereft of her memories is granted the name “Alice” by her guide, the White Rabbit. She is led to the site of a tea party.

There, Alice learns of a rule: In this game, only those who can defeat the Queen are granted freedom. And so, Alice joins forces with a mysterious girl called Mary and resolves to participate in the game to return to her world.

Whenever she comes into contact with the sins of her companions, she is able to see the painful pasts they experienced…. Why did the Queen create this world? And what awaits the victor? Salvation… or retribution?

Game System

A roguelike action game in which you venture out into Wonderland, ruled by the Queen, while battling to the death against her forces.

An innocent girl who wields sin to fight in the land of the dead.

Wonder Dimension – The moment an enemy is slain, its dying scream bursts forth, and a blue-violet space called the “Wonder Dimension” will spread across the ground. As the Dimension grows, your abilities will be enhanced and the action will speed up.

Depending on the skills you acquire, both how easily the Dimension spreads and the effects of its enhancements will change, transforming the way you approach a battle.

– The moment an enemy is slain, its dying scream bursts forth, and a blue-violet space called the “Wonder Dimension” will spread across the ground. As the Dimension grows, your abilities will be enhanced and the action will speed up. Depending on the skills you acquire, both how easily the Dimension spreads and the effects of its enhancements will change, transforming the way you approach a battle. Poker System – Collect five skill cards to form poker-style hands. Stronger combinations result in stronger effects, changing the course of the battle with different attacks and tactics. What cards do you hold onto? What hands will you aim for? Your choices will determine victory or defeat.

– Collect five skill cards to form poker-style hands. Stronger combinations result in stronger effects, changing the course of the battle with different attacks and tactics. What cards do you hold onto? What hands will you aim for? Your choices will determine victory or defeat. Repentance System – Confess the sins you have shouldered in your death battles and transform them into power. Alice will take on the sins of the wayward souls she defeats along the way. The tears of penitence will become power-up items for you to use.

– Confess the sins you have shouldered in your death battles and transform them into power. Alice will take on the sins of the wayward souls she defeats along the way. The tears of penitence will become power-up items for you to use. Powering Up – Use the materials you obtain through repentance to make your weapons and accessories more powerful. Even if you are thrown back in time and lose your cards, you can keep some progress through this. Next time, aim to go deeper; go farther.

– Use the materials you obtain through repentance to make your weapons and accessories more powerful. Even if you are thrown back in time and lose your cards, you can keep some progress through this. Next time, aim to go deeper; go farther. Tea Parties – A place where all participants gather, mingle, and prepare themselves for the next battle. The girls may touch on various things such as their pasts and may even divulge surprising details about slain foes.

Key Features

Wonderland and the Tea Party – Traverse between two distinct realms: “Wonderland” – A prison where the souls of the dead are held captive—and “The Tea Party”—a sanctuary offering respite to young girls burdened by their sins. At the Tea Party, in between conversations with the characters she meets along the way, Alice can confess and atone for sins accumulated during combat, allowing her to acquire enhancement items and power-ups.

– Traverse between two distinct realms: “Wonderland” – A prison where the souls of the dead are held captive—and “The Tea Party”—a sanctuary offering respite to young girls burdened by their sins. At the Tea Party, in between conversations with the characters she meets along the way, Alice can confess and atone for sins accumulated during combat, allowing her to acquire enhancement items and power-ups. Blend Exhilaration With Strategy in Combat – Defeating enemies in combat triggers a burst of energy, and as their final cries dissipate, a shimmering blue-violet space—the “Wonder Dimension”—unfolds beneath players’ feet. The more this space expands, the more player abilities are amplified, accelerating movement and tactical maneuvers. Furthermore, the specific skills players acquire alter the scope and nature of these enhancements, dynamically transforming a player’s entire combat style. Smart players will be able to use this system to turn the tide of battles and expand the battlefield itself, utilizing space as smartly as possible.

– Defeating enemies in combat triggers a burst of energy, and as their final cries dissipate, a shimmering blue-violet space—the “Wonder Dimension”—unfolds beneath players’ feet. The more this space expands, the more player abilities are amplified, accelerating movement and tactical maneuvers. Furthermore, the specific skills players acquire alter the scope and nature of these enhancements, dynamically transforming a player’s entire combat style. Smart players will be able to use this system to turn the tide of battles and expand the battlefield itself, utilizing space as smartly as possible. The Cards You’ve Drawn – Between stages, players collect “Skill Cards” in a poker-style build system, ultimately forming a set of five cards. The stronger the poker combination players assemble, the more potent the hand’s effects become—dramatically altering both the impact of attacks and the flow of movement.

– Between stages, players collect “Skill Cards” in a poker-style build system, ultimately forming a set of five cards. The stronger the poker combination players assemble, the more potent the hand’s effects become—dramatically altering both the impact of attacks and the flow of movement. Play Your Way – Finally, players can switch between “World-Immersion Mode” (which minimizes user interface, prioritizes certain visual effects, and keeps the camera closer with a side-angle view) and “Action Mode” (which pulls the camera back to a top-down perspective, keeps critical user interface elements visible, and prioritizes combat and action). Clearing a stage rewards players with skill cards that when combined with cards in Alice’s hand, multiply Alice’s strength in combat. Dying sends Alice back to the Tea Party Hall to plan her next descent.

Characters

Alice (voiced by Sayaka Senbongi) – An amnesiac girl summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland. She has lost all her memories from before and after her death. She throws herself into battle to reach the place she longs for. She shows no interest in anyone else and never displays affection toward others—except for Mary, perhaps… is her memory loss a blessing? Or a curse?

(voiced by Sayaka Senbongi) – An amnesiac girl summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland. She has lost all her memories from before and after her death. She throws herself into battle to reach the place she longs for. She shows no interest in anyone else and never displays affection toward others—except for Mary, perhaps… is her memory loss a blessing? Or a curse? Mary (voiced by Sekine Hitomi) – An innocent, naive girl who wandered into Wonderland. She is not a Death Game participant, but rather an uninvited guest. An innocent, naive girl who wandered into Wonderland. She is not a Death Game participant, but rather an uninvited guest. She has lost her memories, much like Alice has. Even so, a strong desire to find her way home persists within her. She is fond of Alice, to whom she owes a debt of gratitude, and vows to fight for her despite her lack of strength. No matter how painful the battle ahead may be…

(voiced by Sekine Hitomi) – An innocent, naive girl who wandered into Wonderland. She is not a Death Game participant, but rather an uninvited guest. An innocent, naive girl who wandered into Wonderland. She is not a Death Game participant, but rather an uninvited guest. She has lost her memories, much like Alice has. Even so, a strong desire to find her way home persists within her. She is fond of Alice, to whom she owes a debt of gratitude, and vows to fight for her despite her lack of strength. No matter how painful the battle ahead may be… Cheshire (voiced by Yukina Shuto) – A curious young girl who was summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland. She joins the battle in hopes of seeing her friend again. Having enjoyed the occult and urban legends during her time alive, she now finds herself delighting in the afterlife. However, there is something she has forgotten. It is the greatest sin of her past… a single lie.

(voiced by Yukina Shuto) – A curious young girl who was summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland. She joins the battle in hopes of seeing her friend again. Having enjoyed the occult and urban legends during her time alive, she now finds herself delighting in the afterlife. However, there is something she has forgotten. It is the greatest sin of her past… a single lie. Mad (voiced by Ojika Nao) – A kind and gentle girl who was summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland.Her reason for joining the fight is to “go to heaven.” Before her own death, she believed that death was a form of salvation—and that belief remains unchanged, even after arriving in the afterlife known as Wonderland. As such, despite her normally gentle demeanor, she hunts down souls without hesitation. She does not consider this a sin. She merely wishes to save them.

(voiced by Ojika Nao) – A kind and gentle girl who was summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland.Her reason for joining the fight is to “go to heaven.” Before her own death, she believed that death was a form of salvation—and that belief remains unchanged, even after arriving in the afterlife known as Wonderland. As such, despite her normally gentle demeanor, she hunts down souls without hesitation. She does not consider this a sin. She merely wishes to save them. March (voiced by Yurina Amami) – A timid girl who was summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland. She has no intention of joining the battle, however, and works as a hostess at the tea party. She lacks assertiveness and often finds herself at the mercy of the other stronger-willed participants. As a participant, March presumably has a reason for wanting to join the battle, but she remains stubbornly tight-lipped on the matter. She claims it is because she does not deserve to have her wish granted…

(voiced by Yurina Amami) – A timid girl who was summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland. She has no intention of joining the battle, however, and works as a hostess at the tea party. She lacks assertiveness and often finds herself at the mercy of the other stronger-willed participants. As a participant, March presumably has a reason for wanting to join the battle, but she remains stubbornly tight-lipped on the matter. She claims it is because she does not deserve to have her wish granted… White Rabbit (voiced by Sasahara Yu) – A curious young girl who was summoned to Wonderland. One of the participants of the Death Game held in Wonderland. She joins the battle in hopes of seeing her friend again. Having enjoyed the occult and urban legends during her time alive, she now finds herself delighting in the afterlife. However, there is something she has forgotten. It is the greatest sin of her past… a single lie.

Staff

Plot and Story Supervisor: Naoki Hisaya (CRY series)

Naoki Hisaya (CRY series) Composer: Sakuzyo (CRY series)

Sakuzyo (CRY series) Animator: Riri Yamashita (CRYMACHINA, VARLET)

Riri Yamashita (CRYMACHINA, VARLET) Character Designer: Yogisya

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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