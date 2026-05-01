Kalanoro Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

/ 608 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher New Tales and developer Red Raketa have announced Malagasy folklore-inspired action adventure game, Kalanoro, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch this summer.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Save the World. Start a Band. Easy.

Welcome to Lemuria, a vibrant island world under the not-so-chill rule of the witch Raneny, who has decided because apparently dictatorship wasn’t enough, to throw a concert featuring the island’s greatest artists in her own honor.

Enter Kalakely, a small and fluffy Kalanoro from Malagasy folklore, and a slightly unwilling hero chosen by a very questionable prophecy to save the day.

Armed with mystical powers (and some surprisingly effective household items), Kalakely sets off on a wild journey across Lemuria to recruit legendary musicians, build a band, and overthrow tyranny… one gig at a time.

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow (Enemies, That Is)

In Kalanoro, you’ll bounce from platforming to combat to band-building as you embark on an unexpected musical roadtrip designed to deliver pure good vibes.

You’ll make your way through lively biomes, jump over industrial traps, and push through handcrafted levels built around movement, hazards, and momentum. Along the way, you’ll fight with hair-powered abilities and whatever happens to be within reach—slippers and frying pans included. Boss encounters are built on that same spirit, leaning into the groovier, more theatrical side of Kalanoro‘s joyful chaos. As you progress, you’ll unlock new abilities, refine your playstyle, and embrace the game’s signature mix of “joyful chaos” and creative freedom.

A Musical Roadtrip Like No Other

But fighting is only half the adventure. As you travel across Lemuria, you’ll rescue eccentric lemur artists to grow the band and its popularity one stop at a time.

You’ll keep the crew rolling aboard a rusty old taxi-brousse that serves as both home base and tour bus. Between major beats, you will need to bond with your new companions through mini-games, manage the band’s happiness, and build toward your next big performance.

The more the band grows, the more the journey starts to feel like what Kalanoro really is at heart: a feel-good rebellion powered by collective energy, creativity, and one killer setlist.

That musical journey is brought to life by a soundtrack featuring incredible Malagasy artists such as Denise, Jyeuhair, and Marco Klarck, who embraced the project with real generosity and helped shape its spirit.

A Celebration of Malagasy Culture

At its heart, Kalanoro is a vibrant tribute to Malagasy folklore, music, and artistic culture. Set in a colorful fictional world, the game blends traditional influences with a playful, modern tone, brought to life through colorful hand-drawn visuals and dynamic animation powered by Unreal Engine.

Behind it all is Red Raketa Studio, an indie team based in Madagascar. Founded in 2021, the studio brings together a new generation of Malagasy talent whose voice and perspective help give Kalanoro its distinctive spirit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles