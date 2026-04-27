Xbox CEO Says 'Memory Cost will Impact Pricing, Will Impact Availability' of Project Helix - News

/ 632 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma speaking with Game File stated the memory shortages and increased costs will likely impact the price and available stock of the next-generation Xbox hardware - Project Helix.

She stated that "memory costs will impact pricing, will impact availability. All of these things are an equation. Memory costs will impact pricing, will impact availability. As we think about being where the world plays, we will take that into consideration.

"So we’re not ready to share a launch timeline right now. The world's pretty dynamic. My number one focus, though, is to focus on what's in our control, build a great console to play great games, including your PC games."

Sharma and the team at Xbox announced Project Helix in early March. The next-generation Xbox will lead in performance and be able to play Xbox and PC games.

The next-generation Xbox will be powered by a custom AMD SOC is codesigned for next-generation of DirectX, and it will support the next-generation of raytracing performance and capabilities.

The hybrid console will be using AMD FSR and is built for the next-generation of neural rendering, ML upscaling, ML multi frame generation, and ray regeneration for RT and path tracing. It will also have neural texture compression and DirectStorage.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles