Steam Controller Launches May 4 for $99 - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

Valve has announced the Steam Controller will launch on May 4th at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK for $99 / £85 / €99.

Read details on the Steam Controller below:

Plug and play with the Steam Controller Puck

One puck, two jobs: It’s a wireless transmitter that provides a fast, stable connection for your Steam Controller. It's also a charging station, connecting to your Controller magnetically with a satisfying click. Prefer using Bluetooth or USB? Steam Controller supports those too. Next-generation magnetic thumbsticks Steam Controller comes with magnetic thumbsticks using TMR technology, designed for improved feel, responsiveness and long-term reliability. They also support capacitive touch to enable motion controls. High definition rumble Steam Controller's powerful motors are capable of handling complex waveforms for immersive, accurate haptics. Grip-enabled gyro We're calling it Grip Sense, and it's a new input for Steam Controller that enables gyro with capacitive touch. Hold and release to enable and disable gyro aiming. You can also map it like any other button. Plus, all the inputs you'd expect Control & comfort - Steam Controller is built for comfortable extended play, with thumbsticks, buttons, bumpers, and triggers positioned for hands of all sizes. Trackpads - Use Steam Controller to play even your favorite mouse and keyboard games. With increased precision and customizability, it's another way to enjoy fast-paced FPS games. Motion control - Aim more naturally with gyro, capacitive touch thumbsticks, and the new grip-sense feature, to achieve even more precision. Grip Buttons - Four buttons on the back; you choose how to use them, all while leaving your thumbs on the trackpads or thumbsticks. Steam Button - The Steam button is both the power button and the quickest way to navigate to your library, the store, game controls, settings, and more. Quick Access Menu - Easily access notifications, friends list, Steam Chat, and more. Press and hold to get a handy list of shortcut options in Steam. Customizable for Steam Input Steam Controller was designed with all the inputs for all your games. Paired with Steam Input, it’s the ultimate customizable controller. Thanks to its input parity with Steam Deck, Steam Controller will be pre-populated with community configurations for thousands of games from day one, or you can make and share your own. Features:

Magnetic thumbsticks (TMR)

Full set of inputs to play your whole Steam library

4x haptic motors for high definition rumble

8.39 Wh battery; 35+ hours of gameplay on a single charge

Steam Controller Puck (USB cable included) enables plug-and-play low-latency wireless connection & easy magnetic charging

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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