Switch 2 Sales Skyrocket - Europe Hardware Estimates for March 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Europe with 501,640 units sold for March 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 4.44 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 335,379 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 32.61 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 31,587 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.74 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 28,275 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.58 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 248,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 254,005 units in Europe in March 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by over 87,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 75,000 units. PS4 sold 422,791 units for the month of March 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 102,798 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 40,345 (13.7%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 34,569 units (-55.0%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 68,629 units (-68.5%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Switch 2 sales are up by over 309,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 45,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 5,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 400 units.

2026 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.89 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 0.85 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.10 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.07 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for March 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 501,640 ( 4,442,349 ) PlayStation 5 - 335,379 ( 32,605,750 ) Switch 1 - 31,587 ( 39,740,156 ) Xbox Series X|S - 28,275 ( 8,576,268 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe March 7, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 137,209 PlayStation 5 - 58,956 Switch 1 - 6,624 Xbox Series X|S - 5,912

Europe March 14, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 119,695 PlayStation 5 - 54,224 Switch 1 - 6,166 Xbox Series X|S - 5,292

Europe March 21, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 93,236 PlayStation 5 - 56,638 Switch 1 - 6,338 Xbox Series X|S - 5,880

Europe March 28, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 80,126 PlayStation 5 - 77,674 Switch 1 - 6,208 Xbox Series X|S - 5,516

Europe April 4, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 87,887 Switch 2 - 71,374 Switch 1 - 6,251 Xbox Series X|S - 5,675

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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