Resident Evil Requiem Sales Top 7 Million Units - Sales

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Capcom game director Koshi Nakanishi announced Resident Evil Requiem has sold over seven million units worldwide.

This figure is up from six million units sold as of March 16, 2026 and five million units sold as of March 4, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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