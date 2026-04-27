Xbox Reveals Summer Game Fest Play Days 2026 Lineup

Describe your demo/game:

The demo is a 4-player multiplayer co-op battle against King Dozer, the new lizard boss from the latest “Beat the Heat” Spring Update

What’s something you love about your game?

One of the things we love most about Grounded 2 is building with and for our community. Players have helped shape the game – most evident in the rideable Buggies, which were the most fan requested feature from the first game. Buggies fundamentally change how you explore, fight, and experience the new huge park setting. Pair that with the magic of co-op with friends to ride and survive together, and it becomes an even more epic shared adventure where you can take on all kinds of threats like the new colossal lizard boss in our latest update.

Aniimo