Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Launches July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,310 Views
Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 9.
The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $69.99 and incudes the base game, Master Assassin character pack, and Master Assassin naval pack. Pre-orders include Blackbeard's Crimson Pack bonus.
View the world premiere trailer below:
View the game overview trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The iconic solo pirate adventure returns. Sail the Caribbean as Edward Kenway during the Golden Age of Piracy in this faithfully enhanced remake featuring stunning visuals, upgraded gameplay, and new content.
Become A Fearsome Pirate
Strike fear in your foes as you board and sink enemy vessels as Edward Kenway, captain of the Jackdaw. Whether blending into crowds or leading daring assaults, switch between silent takedowns and fierce brawls as you effortlessly wield swords, pistols, and the Hidden Blade. With a cast of historical pirate legends at your side, defy empires amidst the age-old conflict opposing Assassins and Templars.
A Classic Rebuilt For An Enhanced Experience
Combat has been rebuilt for more dynamic encounters, emphasizing parries and takedowns, while stealth and parkour have been improved for smoother escapes and assassinations. Continuously upgrade the Jackdaw to face powerful enemy ships with enhanced naval mechanics featuring new alternate fire modes. Quality-of-life additions also address previous pain points, ensuring your experience is improved.
The Caribbean Like Never Before
Whether you’re sailing the open seas or journeying across untamed lands, discover a seamless open world built with the latest Anvil engine. Take in sweeping vistas as you brave stormy waters, dive into underwater shipwrecks, or push through dense tropical jungles. Enhanced by features such as Dolby Atmos and ray tracing, every scene feels more immersive, bringing the world’s beauty to life.
Expanding Edward's Adventure
Building on top of the original story, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced introduces exclusive new content. Familiar faces will return, with new storylines dedicated to fan-favorite characters such as Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. Unexpected allies will also cross your path, as three officers join you on your journey as part of the main narrative. More surprises await such as new sea shanties, pets, a photo mode, and more.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
I never understood the love for this one. For me it was the worst one I ever played; simply because of the repetitive missions, the same enemy types and super duper easy combat. The setting was also garbage in my opinion too, and do not even mention the crap basic stealth system.
I agree. I hated the water and everything in the game with it. I don't want water, I don't want ocean or seas, I want pure town and buildings. And I fucking hate those ship combats .. unless you upgrade (for which you should go out of your way and look for some things) you can't win. That's why I am on sequence 5 or 6 I am not sure, and I can't kill the other ships and it's part of the mission .. What a horrible choice. And that's why AC Unity is my favorite one also, the old ones feels too old now, the third one is okayish but still a little bit old because it's 7th gen game, but Unity, pure excellence (now that is patched up and no bugs).
Not a problem to make game with pirates and seas and oceans. Just don't name it AC .. or don't take it's place at least. If we didn't got the black flag in 2013, we could've had other AC game that year, with only town and buildings, or even nature, but not water as much as black flag.
Me too. And they will .. the question is when. If we go by history, they remastered Ezio games in 2016, then they remastered the AC3 in 2019, then they are now remaking or remastering I am not sure exactly which, the Black flag, in 2026. And having in mind those age differences for 7th gen games, and the difference in the graphics and complexity of Unity, by the time they start with it and finish such remaster it will go to at least 2030. If it's remake even more.
It's going to be a remaster if anything. Black Flag is the first they're remaking because it's so popular, and I just don't see them doing that for Unity. It'd probably require either a change in their strategy or Black Flag doing so well that they thought they could remake the less popular ones too. If it's only a remaster, it probably won't touch the bad parts, so it'll be fairly meaningless too.
I thought it was fine and had it's charm as well, but at the same time... yeah, it was pretty repetitive, and it's not exactly very Assassin's Creed.