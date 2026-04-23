Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Launches July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 9.

The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $69.99 and incudes the base game, Master Assassin character pack, and Master Assassin naval pack. Pre-orders include Blackbeard's Crimson Pack bonus.

View the world premiere trailer below:

View the game overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The iconic solo pirate adventure returns. Sail the Caribbean as Edward Kenway during the Golden Age of Piracy in this faithfully enhanced remake featuring stunning visuals, upgraded gameplay, and new content. Become A Fearsome Pirate

Strike fear in your foes as you board and sink enemy vessels as Edward Kenway, captain of the Jackdaw. Whether blending into crowds or leading daring assaults, switch between silent takedowns and fierce brawls as you effortlessly wield swords, pistols, and the Hidden Blade. With a cast of historical pirate legends at your side, defy empires amidst the age-old conflict opposing Assassins and Templars. A Classic Rebuilt For An Enhanced Experience Combat has been rebuilt for more dynamic encounters, emphasizing parries and takedowns, while stealth and parkour have been improved for smoother escapes and assassinations. Continuously upgrade the Jackdaw to face powerful enemy ships with enhanced naval mechanics featuring new alternate fire modes. Quality-of-life additions also address previous pain points, ensuring your experience is improved. The Caribbean Like Never Before Whether you’re sailing the open seas or journeying across untamed lands, discover a seamless open world built with the latest Anvil engine. Take in sweeping vistas as you brave stormy waters, dive into underwater shipwrecks, or push through dense tropical jungles. Enhanced by features such as Dolby Atmos and ray tracing, every scene feels more immersive, bringing the world’s beauty to life. Expanding Edward's Adventure Building on top of the original story, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced introduces exclusive new content. Familiar faces will return, with new storylines dedicated to fan-favorite characters such as Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. Unexpected allies will also cross your path, as three officers join you on your journey as part of the main narrative. More surprises await such as new sea shanties, pets, a photo mode, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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