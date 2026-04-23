Switch 2 Best-Seller, PS5 Tops 92M LT - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for March 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,765,356 units sold for March 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 18.93 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 1,043,314 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 92.08 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 217,621 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 154.38 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 140,798 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.57 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 792,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 973,830 units in March 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are up by over 77,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 287,000 units. The PS4 sold 1,120,732 units for the month of March 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 428,062 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 33,612 (-3.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 152,169 units (-51.9%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 293,878 units (-57.5%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 954,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 203,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 7,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 23,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 3.34 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.64 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.59 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.39 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for March 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,765,356 ( 18,927,905 ) PlayStation 5 - 1,043,314 ( 92,083,862 ) Switch 1 - 217,621 ( 154,377,769 ) Xbox Series X|S - 140,798 ( 34,574,152 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for March 2026:

Switch 2 - 715,346 PlayStation 5 - 417,892 Xbox Series X|S - 100,602 Switch 1 - 64,049

Europe hardware estimates for March 2026:

Switch 2 - 501,640 PlayStation 5 - 335,379 Switch 1 - 31,587 Xbox Series X|S - 28,275 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for March 2026:

Switch 2 - 522,610 PlayStation 5 - 245,385 Switch 1 - 115,738 Xbox Series X|S - 5,157

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for March 2026:

PlayStation 5 - 44,658 Switch 2 - 25,760 Xbox Series X|S - 6,764 Switch 1 - 6,247

Weekly Sales:

Global March 7, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 473,456 PlayStation 5 - 185,777 Switch 1 - 48,716 Xbox Series X|S - 30,659

Global March 14, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 397,802 PlayStation 5 - 172,006 Switch 1 - 43,664 Xbox Series X|S - 25,684

Global March 21, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 332,973 PlayStation 5 - 179,363 Switch 1 - 42,119 Xbox Series X|S - 28,030

Global March 28, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 289,657 PlayStation 5 - 237,191 Switch 1 - 42,350 Xbox Series X|S - 27,138

Global April 4, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 271,468 PlayStation 5 - 268,977 Switch 1 - 40,772 Xbox Series X|S - 29,287

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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