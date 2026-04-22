Switch 2 Sales Jump Due to Pokopia - Americas Hardware Estimates for March 2026 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,112 Views
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 715,346 units sold for March 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 6.67 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 417,892 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 36.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 100,602 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.54 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 64,049 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 58.96 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 337,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 378,482 units in the Americas in March 2018.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are up by over 109,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 166,000 units. PS4 sold 308,452 units for the month of March 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 266,824 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 44,402 (-9.6%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 104,134 units (-50.9%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 133,070 units (-67.5%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 434,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 79,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 400 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 8,000 units.
2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1.22 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.00 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.29 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.16 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for March 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch 2 - 715,346 (6,668,539)
- PlayStation 5 - 417,892 (36,010,007)
- Xbox Series X|S - 100,602 (21,539,366)
- Switch 1 - 64,049 (58,960,919)
USA hardware estimates for March 2026:
- Switch 2 - 570,131
- PlayStation 5 - 324,374
- Xbox Series X|S - 80,478
- Switch 1 - 46,086
Weekly Sales:
March 7, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 174,830
- PlayStation 5 - 72,678
- Xbox Series X|S - 22,467
- Switch 1 - 13,155
USA:
- Switch 2 - 139,235
- PlayStation 5 - 56,342
- Xbox Series X|S - 17,973
- Switch 1 - 9,298
March 14, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 153,688
- PlayStation 5 - 66,571
- Xbox Series X|S - 18,232
- Switch 1 - 13,202
USA:
- Switch 2 - 122,693
- PlayStation 5 - 51,568
- Xbox Series X|S - 14,585
- Switch 1 - 9,484
March 21, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 136,516
- PlayStation 5 - 71,156
- Xbox Series X|S - 20,133
- Switch 1 - 12,517
USA:
- Switch 2 - 108,750
- PlayStation 5 - 55,151
- Xbox Series X|S - 16,106
- Switch 1 - 9,115
March 28, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 126,267
- PlayStation 5 - 91,802
- Xbox Series X|S - 19,118
- Switch 1 - 12,357
USA:
- Switch 2 - 100,612
- PlayStation 5 - 71,277
- Xbox Series X|S - 15,294
- Switch 1 - 8,982
April 4, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 124,045
- PlayStation 5 - 115,685
- Xbox Series X|S - 20,652
- Switch 1 - 12,818
USA:
- Switch 2 - 98,841
- PlayStation 5 - 90,036
- Xbox Series X|S - 16,520
- Switch 1 - 9,207
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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It is insane how Pokemania never truly died. Pokemon is not just the biggest franchise in the world, but it is an eternal fad, that never fades and from time to time we remember how huge it is. Pokopia showed this on march. Pokemon Go showed that 10 years ago.
It is the reason Nintendo has never lost the number 1 spot as the best selling handheld. And it never fails to deliver when needed.
Switch 2 being up 340K compared to Switch sales is simply astonishing.
PS5 being up 104K compared to PS4, and only -10% down year-on-year is quite remarkable, too.
X|S being down another -50% year-on-year was expected, but is still brutal, barely reaching a flat 100K, even less in the US.