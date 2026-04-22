Switch 2 Sales Jump Due to Pokopia - Americas Hardware Estimates for March 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 715,346 units sold for March 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 6.67 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 417,892 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 36.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 100,602 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.54 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 64,049 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 58.96 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 337,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 378,482 units in the Americas in March 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are up by over 109,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 166,000 units. PS4 sold 308,452 units for the month of March 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 266,824 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 44,402 (-9.6%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 104,134 units (-50.9%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 133,070 units (-67.5%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 434,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 79,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 400 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 8,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1.22 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.00 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.29 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.16 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for March 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 715,346 ( 6,668,539 ) PlayStation 5 - 417,892 ( 36,010,007 ) Xbox Series X|S - 100,602 ( 21,539,366 ) Switch 1 - 64,049 ( 58,960,919 )

USA hardware estimates for March 2026:

Switch 2 - 570,131 PlayStation 5 - 324,374 Xbox Series X|S - 80,478 Switch 1 - 46,086

Weekly Sales:

March 7, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 174,830 PlayStation 5 - 72,678 Xbox Series X|S - 22,467 Switch 1 - 13,155

USA:

Switch 2 - 139,235 PlayStation 5 - 56,342 Xbox Series X|S - 17,973 Switch 1 - 9,298

March 14, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 153,688 PlayStation 5 - 66,571 Xbox Series X|S - 18,232 Switch 1 - 13,202

USA:

Switch 2 - 122,693 PlayStation 5 - 51,568 Xbox Series X|S - 14,585 Switch 1 - 9,484

March 21, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 136,516 PlayStation 5 - 71,156 Xbox Series X|S - 20,133 Switch 1 - 12,517

USA:

Switch 2 - 108,750 PlayStation 5 - 55,151 Xbox Series X|S - 16,106 Switch 1 - 9,115

March 28, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 126,267 PlayStation 5 - 91,802 Xbox Series X|S - 19,118 Switch 1 - 12,357

USA:

Switch 2 - 100,612 PlayStation 5 - 71,277 Xbox Series X|S - 15,294 Switch 1 - 8,982

April 4, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 124,045 PlayStation 5 - 115,685 Xbox Series X|S - 20,652 Switch 1 - 12,818

USA:

Switch 2 - 98,841 PlayStation 5 - 90,036 Xbox Series X|S - 16,520 Switch 1 - 9,207

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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