PS5 Price Increased in South Korea and Southeast Asia - News

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by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in South Korea and Southeast Asia on May 1. This includes all three SKUs - the PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 with a disc drive, and PS5 Pro.

Here are the updated prices for the PS5 and PS5 Pro:

South Korea

PS5 – ₩948,000 (previously ₩748,000 )

(previously ) PS5 Digital Edition – ₩858,000 (previously ₩598,000 )

(previously ) PS5 Pro – ₩1.298 million (previously ( ₩1.118 million )

Singapore

PS5 – $849 (previously $799 )

(previously ) PS5 Digital Edition – ₩$764 (previously $669 )

(previously ) PS5 Pro – ₩$1,167 (previously ( $1,069 )

Malaysia

PS5 – MYR 2,799

PS5 Digital Edition – MYR 2,499

PS5 Pro – MYR 3,999

Thailand

PS5 – THB 20,990

PS5 Digital Edition – THB 18,790

PS5 Pro – THB 30,990

Indonesia

PS5 – IDR 11,399,000

PS5 Digital Edition – IDR 9,999,000

Philippines

PS5 – PHP 40,032

Vietnam

PS5 – VND 16,900,000

The price of the PlayStation Portal is also increasing in four countries:

Singapore – SGD 347

– SGD 347 Malaysia – MYR 1,099

– MYR 1,099 Thailand – THB 8,380

– THB 8,380 Indonesia – IDR 5,199,000

This follows the price increase of the PS5 and PS Portal in the US, UK, Europe, and Japan on April 2 of this year. The PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 with a disc drive increased by $100 in the US to $600 and $650, respectively, while the PS5 Pro increased by $150 to $900.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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