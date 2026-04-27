PS5 Price Increased in South Korea and Southeast Asia - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 466 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in South Korea and Southeast Asia on May 1. This includes all three SKUs - the PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 with a disc drive, and PS5 Pro.
Here are the updated prices for the PS5 and PS5 Pro:
South Korea
- PS5 – ₩948,000 (previously ₩748,000)
- PS5 Digital Edition – ₩858,000 (previously ₩598,000)
- PS5 Pro – ₩1.298 million (previously (₩1.118 million)
Singapore
- PS5 – $849 (previously $799)
- PS5 Digital Edition – ₩$764 (previously $669)
- PS5 Pro – ₩$1,167 (previously ($1,069)
Malaysia
- PS5 – MYR 2,799
- PS5 Digital Edition – MYR 2,499
- PS5 Pro – MYR 3,999
Thailand
- PS5 – THB 20,990
- PS5 Digital Edition – THB 18,790
- PS5 Pro – THB 30,990
Indonesia
- PS5 – IDR 11,399,000
- PS5 Digital Edition – IDR 9,999,000
Philippines
- PS5 – PHP 40,032
Vietnam
- PS5 – VND 16,900,000
The price of the PlayStation Portal is also increasing in four countries:
- Singapore – SGD 347
- Malaysia – MYR 1,099
- Thailand – THB 8,380
- Indonesia – IDR 5,199,000
This follows the price increase of the PS5 and PS Portal in the US, UK, Europe, and Japan on April 2 of this year. The PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 with a disc drive increased by $100 in the US to $600 and $650, respectively, while the PS5 Pro increased by $150 to $900.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Part of me wonders if this is Sony’s way to desensitize consumers to the cost of PS6, in addition to recuperating losses caused by external factors (e.g. chip prices, tariffs, wars, etc.). After all, PS5 already has an install-base of 90mil. I’m sure Sony is more than able to make do with this number of PS5 owners.
South Korea price increases are insane.
Sony really wants the PS5 to die asap aparently. Hopefully they achieve their goal.
And let's hope it pushes the same people away from PS6 as well. The console market is a lot more fragile than people are willing to admit. Make enough mistakes and it will kill the platform. Ask Xbox and Sega. Even Nintendo has had some failures along the way, like the Wii U.
Although it PlayStation ever makes a home console that only sells 25 million, I think they will become a third party.