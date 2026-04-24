Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Says No Call Made Yet on Xbox Exclusives - News

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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and Xbox executive vice president and chief content officer Matt Booty this week posted a new mission statement - We Are Xbox - in which they stated "we will reevaluate our approach to exclusivity."

Sharma in an interview with Game File was asked about exclusives on Xbox and no calls have been made yet. Choices about the approach to exclusive games are "long-swinging decisions that have decade-long impact," she said.

"We’ll take a data-driven approach and a strategic-driven approach, and then we’ll look at our principles and we’ll make some calls. So we’ll share more when we’re ready," said Sharma.

She was asked if there was a timeframe to make a decision and stated "nothing we’re ready to commit to" as she has only been Xbox CEO for roughly two months. "I want to make the right decision, not the fastest decision."

She has made a number of changes and announcements since taking over as Xbox CEO. In just two weeks she announced the next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix, which will lead in performance and be able to play Xbox and PC games.

A little over a month into her new role she announced Xbox had retired the "This is an Xbox" ad campaign.

Earlier this week Xbox announced it had lowered the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $29.99 to $22.99 a month and PC Game Pass from $16.49 to $13.99 a month.

In order to justify the lower price, starting this year future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch. New Call of Duty titles will be added to the two tiers during the following holiday season, which would be around a year after launch. Existing Call of Duty titles already in the library will continue to be available.

Also announced over the course of a few weeks are updates coming to Xbox console and visual changes to achievements. The first update lets users disable Quick Resume on a per-game basis, increases the number of custom groups from 2 to 10, custom colors, and adds the five most recent unlocked badges to a users profile.

Xbox achievements have been updated with a new look and feel, ability to hide games from your Achievement history on your profile, and games with 100% of achievements unlocks will be highlighted in the achievements list.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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