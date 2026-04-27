EA Sports UFC 6 Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Electronic Arts has announced EA Sports UFC 6 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will launch on June 19.

Read details on the different edition and pre-order bonuses below:

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥9,800)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus: “Iconic Moments Bundle” – Three fighter skins.

Ultimate Edition ($99.99 / £99.99 / €109.99 / ¥13,900)

A copy of the game

Fighter Pass: UFC Legends – Eight new fighters: two at launch making their EA Sports UFC debut, plus six fighters in future.

– Eight new fighters: two at launch making their EA Sports UFC debut, plus six fighters in future. Expansion Pass – Your access to two fully-loaded expansions, which include a new mode and more. Coming winter 2026 and summer 2027, respectively.

VIP Pass – Five fighter skins, six VIP cosmetic items, three VIP emojis, and ongoing progress boosts and rewards across the game.

– Your access to two fully-loaded expansions, which include a new mode and more. Coming winter 2026 and summer 2027, respectively. – Five fighter skins, six VIP cosmetic items, three VIP emojis, and ongoing progress boosts and rewards across the game. “Rivalry Bundle” – Two fighter skins and 500 UFC points.

– Two fighter skins and 500 UFC points. Pre-order bonus: “Iconic Moments Bundle” – Three fighter skins.

– Three fighter skins. Pre-order bonus: Early Access – Seven days of early access to the game starting June 12.

Read details on the game below:

EA Sports UFC 6 is powered by fighters. Evolved striking and motion systems bring UFC stars to life in the Octagon, while new game modes introduce immersive storytelling that makes every fight feel personal. Square up and fight your fight.

This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items.

More details coming soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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