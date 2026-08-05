Splatoon Raiders Debuts in 1st the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Splatoon Raiders has debuted in 1st place on the French charts for week 30, 2026, according to SELL.

The rest of the top five all dropped one spot this week. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced came in second place, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream took third place, EA Sports FC 26 was in fourth place, Pokémon Pokopia rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Splatoon Raiders Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World

PlayStation 5

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 26

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Forza Horizon 6 Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Just Dance 2018 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Previous week - Week 29, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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