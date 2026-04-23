Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Gets Overview Trailer - News

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Nintendo has released the overview trailer for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as Yoshi and discover quirky creatures in the pages of a talking book named Mr. E!

Mr. E needs Yoshi’s help to remember all about the creatures living inside his pages. Open him up, explore each habitat, and experiment to learn about the creature that lives there. What does it do? What does it taste like? How does it interact with its environment? How will it react if you smash it, carry it around, or give it a piece of fruit? There’s only one way to find out!

Make discoveries, collect Stars, and…hey, what’s Bowser Jr. doing here?!

As you try new things with each creature, you’ll naturally make discoveries, clear habitats, collect Stars, and unlock more pages to explore. You can even give each critter a name!

But what’s this? Bowser Jr. is also popping up in these habitats?! What could he be up to?

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on May 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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