Clockwork Ambrosia Launches May 12 for PC - News

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Publisher Omega Intertainment and developer Realmsoft announced the steampunk Metroidvania game, Clockwork Ambrosia, will launch for PC via Steam on May 12.

"After 14 years of development, seeing Clockwork Ambrosia finally launch is incredibly meaningful for our team," said Realmsoft founder and developer Nathan Hiemenz. "We set out to create a Metroidvania where creativity is at the core of the experience, and May 12 marks the moment players can finally explore that vision for themselves."

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Blending fast-paced 2D action with deep weapon customization, Clockwork Ambrosia invites players to build their own arsenal through a wide range of modular upgrades, from screen-filling shot splitters to devastating missile barrages and precision sniper rounds.

Players step into the boots of Iris, an airship engineer stranded on the mysterious island of Aspida following a near-fatal crash. What begins as a fight for survival quickly turns into a deeper mystery, as Iris uncovers a world where the island’s population has vanished, replaced by hostile machines and strange creatures.

Set across a richly detailed steampunk world, players will explore diverse biomes ranging from sky cities above the clouds to overgrown mushroom forests and the depths of sunken ruins. Along the way, Iris will encounter a cast of eccentric characters, from rogue AI allies to curious inhabitants, all while piecing together the truth behind Aspida’s downfall.

With its blend of classic metroidvania exploration and modern customization systems, Clockwork Ambrosia offers a fresh take on the genre, combining discovery, experimentation, and fast-paced combat.

Features:

Side-scrolling action platformer with an authored, interconnected world to explore.

platformer with an authored, interconnected world to explore. Six vastly different weapons, each offering unique mechanics.

Over 150 modifications for simple and intuitive weapon-customization, offering endless experimentation.

Snappy crafting system lets players unlock new powers and abilities at their own pace.

crafting system lets players unlock new powers and abilities at their own pace. Beautiful hand-drawn art bringing the world and characters to life.

Original score composed by Johnny Stixx.

A story of mystery, friends, robots, and at least one mysterious robot friend!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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