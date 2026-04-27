Inti Creates Celebrates 30 Years With Steam Sale and New Merchandise Line - News

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To celebrate 30 years since the company's founding, indie publisher Inti Creates has discounted its entire library on Steam, with multiple titles at all-time low prices. Several bundles, exclusive to the anniversary sale, are also available. Check out the deals here. The sale runs from April 27 through May 11.

In addition, Inti Creates has launched a line of merchandise to commemorate three decades in business. Available through Amazon.com's "Merch on Demand" service, the first wave of products includes five t-shirts, each featuring a fan-favorite Inti Creates' IP. Check out the shirts on Amazon here.

Founded in May 1996, Inti Creates is an independent game developer located in Chiba, Japan. The studio is known for its prolific work on Capcom’s Mega Man series — it developed Mega Man 9, 10, and the Mega Man Zero and ZX series — as well as a host of pixel-art action-platformers, including but not limited to Azure Striker Gunvolt, Blaster Master Zero, Bloodtained: Curse of the Moon, Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, and Majogami. The company's latest game is Kingdom's Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster, which launched last week.

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