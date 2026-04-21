Penguin Colony Launches in 2026 for Switch 2 and PC - News

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Publisher Fellow Traveler developer Origame Digital announced the Lovecraftian narrative adventure game, Penguin Colony, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam in 2026.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Penguin Colony is a Lovecraftian narrative experience from Origame Digital, the creator of Umurangi Generation.

A reimagining of Lovecraftian stories such as At the Mountains of Madness, Penguin Colony offers a radically different perspective on creeping cosmic horror by telling it through the eyes of a penguin.

Set in the frozen expanse of Antarctica, you will explore open-ended environments by waddling, sliding, and swimming across the ice. As you uncover the fate of two factions that have been drawn to Antarctica. One seeks to harness the power of an ancient being beyond their comprehension, while the other wants to return it to its slumber.

You will discover and play as different penguins, each with unique abilities and limitations that influence exploration. Some penguins may access tight, hidden spaces, while others can traverse the icy waters, offering multiple perspectives on the world and its mysteries.

As you progress, you will gain insight about two factions that are drawn to Antarctica by forces beyond comprehension. The story unfolds through environmental discovery and narration, gradually revealing a deeper, unsettling truth buried beneath the ice.

Penguin Colony will feature a playable demo during the Summer Game Fest window, as part of June’s Steam Next Fest and Fellow Traveller’s Story Rich Showcase.

The game will launch with day one localization in Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, and Te Reo Māori.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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