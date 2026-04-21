Dialoop Launches June 17 for Switch - News

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Developer Byking announced the roguelite match-three puzzle adventure game, Dialoop, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 17.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in December 2025 with the 1.0 release yesterday.

View the Switch release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dialoop is a roguelite match-three puzzle adventure where players match same-colored blocks and create combos to damage and ultimately defeat enemies within a set number of turns. Along their adventures players pick from a variety of characters, each with their own unique abilities, and purchase relics which will offer a diverse range of strategies as they work through their journey

Dialoop Version 1.0 Update Changes

The version 1.0 update for Dialoop will contain three additional characters previously locked in Early Access including Volkov, Eric, and Shogun Nobu. Each playable character features unique skills along with a wealth of story content.

Relish the Relics

Over 160 relics across solo and PVP multiplayer modes will be available. Each successful run at a level earns a visit to the shop where players can buy one of the available relics. Purchase relics that compliment character abilities and overall gameplay style to gain the upper hand. Strategize for taking out difficult bosses in Adventure mode or decimate the opposition in Battle Royale.

Additional Surprises

Three mini-games have been secretly added to Dialoop‘s Early Access version and will be present in the 1.0 version. Inputting special commands on the main menu will allow access to unlock the mini-games in the settings menu. Where could these special commands be hidden in the game?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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